Get Ready for Some LeBron Subtweets!

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-7 in their last 12 games, and the Spurs are currently in the process of wiping the floor with them on national television this evening (at press time: 64-40 at halftime).

So far in 2017 — not yet three months old! — LeBron has called out:

Who will he go after next, and how will he do it? And will he blame the media again for things he obviously means? We may not have to wait long to find out.

As Complex pointed out in a lengthy history of LeBron criticizing his Cavs teammates, they do generally respond well when LeBron calls out his teammates. Still, it’s a well he’s gone to so many times that at some point his critical voice must have diminishing returns.

Are the Cavs experiencing hiccups or a real malady? Vegas odds from this morning would seem to indicate the chances are better it’s the former:

NBA Champ updated Warriors 4/7

Cavaliers 5/2

Spurs 7/1

Celtics 16/1

Rockets 20/1

Wizards 20/1

Clippers 25/1

Raptors 30/1

Jazz 60/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 27, 2017

Anyone with no dog in the fight hopes that they at the very least do not have a cakewalk through the Eastern Conference. Some drama would be nice.