Jonathan Coachman Accused Jorge Sedano of "Jacking" His Segment, Things Escalated

Jonathan Coachman caught wind of Jorge Sedano doing an “una palabra” segment on ESPN Nación and took issue to the similarity to his “one word” bit.

People are just jacking our segment. At least it's being done in Spanish here. #oneword. pic.twitter.com/63UIM4H2uV — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 27, 2017

Things escalated from there. Here’s the back-and-forth:

You invented one word? Your pettiness translates in any language. You weren't even first at ESPN. Maybe you should talk to @PTI about that. https://t.co/d52Vnvrg9A — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 27, 2017

Pettiness? At least change the name. At least you didn't use our graphics too. So thank you for that. https://t.co/qLEqrvcGlO — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 27, 2017

You first. Also, do we really need to go over your history of being petty with your "teammates?" https://t.co/mve4FUS1BM — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 27, 2017

From the guy who has had 6 partners ON the air…. oh you were talking about softball. My bad. https://t.co/rrFrFHVFUG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 27, 2017

It was 3. But… ok I ain't the one checking receipts on what my colleagues are doing all day. Keep doin you, tho https://t.co/excrksMWSJ — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 27, 2017

What even is this and how did it rise to such a level? Especially since ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption has been asking “what’s the word” since 2009.

One word to describe the whole spat? Unnecessary.

This comes hot on the heels of Bill Simmons accusing Jonah Keri of taking his trade value column idea and using it on another site. One more incident and we have a trend piece.