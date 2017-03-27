Jonathan Coachman Accused Jorge Sedano of "Jacking" His Segment, Things Escalated

Jonathan Coachman caught wind of Jorge Sedano doing an “una palabra” segment on ESPN Nación and took issue to the similarity to his “one word” bit.
Things escalated from there. Here’s the back-and-forth:
What even is this and how did it rise to such a level? Especially since ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption has been asking “what’s the word” since 2009.
One word to describe the whole spat? Unnecessary.
This comes hot on the heels of Bill Simmons accusing Jonah Keri of taking his trade value column idea and using it on another site. One more incident and we have a trend piece.
Comments