Luke Maye hit the game-winner against Kentucky to send North Carolina to the Final Four Sunday evening. Monday morning? He was front and center for his 8:00 am Business 101 lecture. He received a standing ovation.

We’d call the 8:00 am Monday lecture an underclassman move but he probably needed to take it then for basketball related reasons.

“North Carolina Basketball Player Attends Real Academic Class” was an alternate title for this post.