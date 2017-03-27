Roundup: Luke Maye an Instant UNC Legend, SNL Actor vs Boston & Justice League Trailer

Alexis Ren, who has eight million followers on Instagram … “Pension Crisis Too Big for Markets to Ignore” … hackers are holding Apple hostage and making demands … “Florida nursing home employee secretly recorded seniors having sex” … SNL actor Michael Che says Boston is racist … “Lakeland man arrested after eating pancakes in roadway, disrupting traffic” … watch this high school kid save his friend with the Heimleich … “Man Smashes Glass Door After Chicken Order Delayed” … woman dies in off-road 4-wheeler accident, but she signed a wavier, so what will happen to the lawsuit? … Amy Schumer was giving her boyfriend oral sex, and he yawned … resident in Indiana are not happy a restaurant owner is getting deported …

Lonzo Ball never had a chance against Kentucky. His father ran his mouth so much, the Wildcats guards decided to make it personal. Who the Knicks will replace Phil Jackson with? Why the Redskins could draft a QB in the 1st round. Also: How close are we to the end of twitter? I ask Darren Rovell. [Podcast; Full Fox Sports Radio Show]

I can’t stop reading about Luke Maye, the North Carolina hero. [News & Observer]

The #2 recruit in the Class of 2018 is Zion Williamson, a high-flying dunking machine. He goes to high school in South Carolina. Will the Gamecocks’ run to the Final 4 help them land him? [The State]

Norman Chad, still the funniest sports columnist in America. [Washington Post]

The NCAA Tournament has been awesome, so leave it to Phil Mushnick to find a negative angle: Why aren’t the networks talking about class? [NY Post]

This sums up LaVar Bell quite well: “Sports can never have too many overbearing parents or people willing to utter completely outlandish statements for our amusement. When they are one in the same, the motherlode has been struck! [Miami Herald]

Awful Announcing has their strange habit of targeting certain people in media. They really screwed this one up. [Outkick the Coverage]

Oh boy, here we go again, talking about the Patriots’ White House trip and how nobody will go. [Boston Herald]

Sour Shoes does a really nice job imitating Artie Lange.

Over 13 million views for the Justice League trailer since it’s been released.