Robert Kraft Told Giants Owner Patriots Would Have Lost To Them In Super Bowl LI

Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, but the team’s 75-year-old owner is apparently still shook by his two past Super Bowl losses. On Monday New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch revealed that Kraft told him the G-Men would have beaten the Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl.

In the days following New England’s remarkable 25-point comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in the big game, Kraft gave Tisch his opinion. Here’s what Tisch had to say about it:

“Would I like to have gone deeper in the playoffs? Of course. Would I have liked to end up Houston? Absolutely. Especially because Bob Kraft, after the Super Bowl, told me ‘You would’ve beat us.’ So that was a nice compliment.”

Tisch then said he agreed with Kraft’s assessment.

The Giants upset the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, so maybe Kraft figures New York just has his team’s number. Or maybe he was just being nice to a fellow owner. Either way, Tisch certainly believes his team could have won the Super Bowl had it advanced that far.

If only it wasn’t for that pesky boat trip…