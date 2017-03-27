Will South Carolina's Run to the Final 4 Help Frank Martin Land Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson, a 16-year old man-child who is social media gold because he dunks with the ferocity of Dominique Wilkins while being the size of a linebacker, goes to high school in South Carolina.

He’s the #2 recruit in the Class of 2018. Although he’s only 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he looks like a grown man playing basketball against elementary school kids.

Anyway, the South Carolina Gamecocks, led by former bouncer Frank Martin, are going to the Final Four for the first time in the school’s history. It’s the best story of the Final Four (sorry, Gonzaga). The Gamecocks had a great 3-year run in the early 70s thanks to Alex English, but have had nothing since. (Sorry, Devan Downey and BJ McKie.)

Now, with NBA-bound Sindarius Thornwell scoring, a strong youth infusion portends a bright future. Does this mean the Gamecocks could get Williamson, who surely would be the biggest recruit in school history?

Duke, Kansas and North Carolina have offered him a scholarship.

There’s a Butler analogy here. After Gordon Hayward took the Bulldogs within this missed shot of winning the title, it led to Butler landing recruits it previously couldn’t get. Like Kellen Dunham, a Top-100 kid who was one of the best shooters in the country. And last year, they plucked Kamar Baldwin, a Top 125 recruit out of ACC country.

Zion Williamson would be a game-changer for South Carolina, the type of player who could vault the Gamecocks into Kentucky’s class in the SEC.