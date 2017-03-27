Stephen and Ayesha Curry Dropped Nearly $4K on an Adorable Puppy

Over the weekend, Ayesha Curry showed off the new Goldendoodle puppy that is now a member of her family’s household. It didn’t take too much time for TMZ to track down the breeder, Florida-based Murphy’s Doodles, and learn that this puppy cost Stephen and Ayesha $3,800. The Goldendoodle is aptly named “Rookie.” Guessing we’ll be seeing quite a bit of him.
