Steven Adams and Enes Kanter Have Bonded Over Shared Love of Mustaches and Russell Westbrook

Steven Adams, from New Zealand, was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013. Enes Kanter, from Turkey (and born in Switzerland) was drafted by the Jazz in 2011 and traded to the Thunder in 2015. Being very tall men from diverse backgrounds, they appear to have formed a solid friendship based on a love of mustaches and Russell Westbrook. Now they’re making short videos featuring their teammates. All three are below and they’re wonderful.

This should absolutely be a real show that is put on television. In addition, I want to see Russell Westbrook react to these videos. It would be fascinating.