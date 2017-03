Tom Brady and Jordan Spieth played golf together at Augusta National because that’s what stars do.

While Brady is clearly still enjoying the success that comes after winning a 20th – number not exact – Super Bowl, Spieth is getting in a quick tune up for the Masters after an early exit from the WGC-Dell Match Play and ahead of the Shell Houston Open.

And just so we’re clear, they did so wearing Spieth’s new Under Armour golf shoe, the Spieth One.