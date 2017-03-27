Trevone Boykin Arrested After Car He Was in Crashed into a Bar

Trevone Boykin, who played college ball at TCU and backed up Russell Wilson on the Seahawks last season, was arrested early this morning after he was a passenger in a car that hit multiple pedestrians on a sidewalk before crashing into a bar. Fox 4 in Dallas reports:

Boykin was a passenger in the car that hit Sidebar Bar around 2 a.m. Monday. A woman who was in the driver’s seat was arrested on a charge of suspicion of DUI. Four people on the crowded sidewalk were hit by the car and a bartender inside the club was injured as the car pushed through the front wall. Three of them were taken to the hospital, but none have life-threatening injuries.

Boykin reportedly faces drug and public intoxication charges.

In late 2015, Boykin was arrested for getting in a fight with a bar employee in San Antonio, and was sidelined from TCU’s Alamo Bowl berth. Video of the scrap later emerged.

[Fox 4 News]