Very Good Dog Chases Puck on Washington Capitals' Home Ice

Here is video of a golden retriever running around on the ice at the Verizon Center before Saturday’s Capitals – Coyotes game. The Capitals won the game later that night, 4-1. If I know anything about hockey players and superstition (I don’t), then this dog will be an honorary member of the team by the end of the week.
Latest Leads
2hr
Steven Adams and Enes Kanter Have Bonded Over Shared Love of Mustaches and Russell Westbrook
Best duo in the NBA (when it comes to videos).
2hr
VIDEO: Minor League Hockey Team Recreates Home Improvement Opening
The Grand Rapids Griffins had 90’s night on Friday. Bless their hearts because they didn’t go the Saved By the Bell route. (…)
3hr
Video: Breaking Down Indiana's Hiring Of Archie Miller
Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips break down Indiana’s hiring of Archie Miller.
3hr
25 Years After Christian Laettner, #32, Beat Kentucky in the Elite 8 at the Buzzer, Luke Maye, #32, Did the Same
Luke Maye became an instant North Carolina legend with his game-winning shot against Kentucky in the Elite 8. He’ll never (…)
4hr
VIDEO: Breaking Down A Final Four That Has A Bit Of Everything
Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips break down the Final Four.
4hr
Bob Ryan Was Right About South Carolina and The ACC
South Carolina left the ACC…in 1971
4hr
5hr
Two LaVar Ball Clones Would Not Beat Michael Jordan in a 2-on-1 Game
This is the real question.
5hr
Blind Item: Which New York Mets Star Is Addicted to Drinking Water, Eating Food and Sleeping?
Spring Training is the time of the year where we learn all the little quirks of professional baseball players, but one of the New York Mets (…)
6hr
Tom Brady and Jordan Spieth Played Augusta National
Some guys get to have all the fun.
Comments