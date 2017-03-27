USA Today Sports

Very Good Dog Chases Puck on Washington Capitals' Home Ice

Very Good Dog Chases Puck on Washington Capitals' Home Ice

NHL

Very Good Dog Chases Puck on Washington Capitals' Home Ice

Here is video of a golden retriever running around on the ice at the Verizon Center before Saturday’s Capitals – Coyotes game. The Capitals won the game later that night, 4-1. If I know anything about hockey players and superstition (I don’t), then this dog will be an honorary member of the team by the end of the week.

, , NHL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home