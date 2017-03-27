Very Good Dog Chases Puck on Washington Capitals' Home Ice

Here is video of a golden retriever running around on the ice at the Verizon Center before Saturday’s Capitals – Coyotes game. The Capitals won the game later that night, 4-1. If I know anything about hockey players and superstition (I don’t), then this dog will be an honorary member of the team by the end of the week.

This pooch will take the Verizon Center over the park ANY DAY! 🐶 Video from: @CSNMA pic.twitter.com/EN6A7OAmN6 — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2017