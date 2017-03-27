NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Breaking Down A Final Four That Has A Bit Of Everything

The Final Four is set as the 2017 NCAA Tournament heads into its final weekend. South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina will all roll into Glendale with eyes on securing a national title. The Big Lead’s Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster break down the teams and matchups and make their picks for who hoist the title next week.

