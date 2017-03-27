NCAAB USA Today Sports

Video: Breaking Down Indiana's Hiring Of Archie Miller

Video: Breaking Down Indiana's Hiring Of Archie Miller

NCAAB

Video: Breaking Down Indiana's Hiring Of Archie Miller

Archie Miller is the new head coach at Indiana and was officially introduced on Monday. Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips break down the hire, discuss his fit in the Big Ten and whether or not the Hoosiers made the right call.

, , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home