VIDEO: Kentucky Fans Go From Pure Joy to Devastation in Matter of Seconds

When anthropologists look back on these times, they’ll note the outsized importance our society put on athletic contests between unpaid athletes. They’ll look at clips like this and note that we gathered in public to support our favored tribe and took it very seriously. They’ll wonder at our willingness to subject ourselves to such dramatic emotional swings so quickly.

So, cheer up, Kentucky fans. Your brief hope and swift pain wasn’t all meaningless. You may not have made the Final Four but you’ve been very useful in helping future generations understand life in 2017. Look at the big picture.

