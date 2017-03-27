VIDEO: LeBron Takes Elbow to Back from David Lee, Leaves Game

LeBron James left this evening’s game versus the Spurs after being elbowed in the back by David Lee following a rebound. LeBron was down on the court for a bit of time, before walking off. There is some debate over whether LeBron was really fouled as hard as his reaction indicated, but at the very least the upper spine is not a comfortable place to be met with force.

As a minor subplot, bring out the psychoanalysis of what this means:

I'm not sure what happened to LeBron. What I am sure of — Kevin Love the only Cav who didn't get off bench to see what was wrong — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 28, 2017

At press time, the Cavs are down 92-62 to the Spurs and it goes without saying this has not been a banner evening of basketball for them.