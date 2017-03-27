NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: LeBron Takes Elbow to Back from David Lee, Leaves Game

VIDEO: LeBron Takes Elbow to Back from David Lee, Leaves Game

NBA

VIDEO: LeBron Takes Elbow to Back from David Lee, Leaves Game

LeBron James left this evening’s game versus the Spurs after being elbowed in the back by David Lee following a rebound. LeBron was down on the court for a bit of time, before walking off. There is some debate over whether LeBron was really fouled as hard as his reaction indicated, but at the very least the upper spine is not a comfortable place to be met with force.

As a minor subplot, bring out the psychoanalysis of what this means:

At press time, the Cavs are down 92-62 to the Spurs and it goes without saying this has not been a banner evening of basketball for them.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home