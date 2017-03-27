VIDEO: Max Scherzer Strikes Out Tim Tebow on Three Pitches

Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer. It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS — Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017

Tim Tebow has done better in Spring Training than I think I would have predicted — through March 20th, he was hitting .200 this Spring Training; given that he started out 0-7, going 4-13 over his next five games is pretty good — but you had to expect things were not going to go well when he faced Max Scherzer today.

Tebow can't handle Max Scherzer's fastball pic.twitter.com/LRo1Y5zRkN — Rally Parakeet (@CitiParakeet) March 27, 2017

Tebow’s trials and travails in baseball, beginning with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies, will remain interesting to monitor. How long will he endure, and how far up the minor league ranks will he advance?

[H/T Dan Steinberg]