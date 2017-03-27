MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Max Scherzer Strikes Out Tim Tebow on Three Pitches

Tim Tebow has done better in Spring Training than I think I would have predicted — through March 20th, he was hitting .200 this Spring Training; given that he started out 0-7, going 4-13 over his next five games is pretty good — but you had to expect things were not going to go well when he faced Max Scherzer today.

Tebow’s trials and travails in baseball, beginning with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies, will remain interesting to monitor. How long will he endure, and how far up the minor league ranks will he advance?

