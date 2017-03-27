USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Minor League Hockey Team Recreates Home Improvement Opening

The Grand Rapids Griffins had 90’s night on Friday. Bless their hearts because they didn’t go the Saved By the Bell route. Instead they spoofed the opening from Home Improvement.

Fun fact: The title of this song is “Iron John’s Rock.”

