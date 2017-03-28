Cleveland Browns Won't Trade No. 1 Pick For A Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns desperately need help at the quarterback position and there had been speculation they might trade the No. 1 overall pick in exchange for a franchise signal-caller. Head coach Hue Jackson threw cold water on that suggestion Tuesday.

Jackson was in attendance at the NFL’s annual meetings and when asked about trading the top pick for a quarterback, he said, “No. I can tell you no on that one.”

The Browns could wind up trading their second first-round pick (No. 12) as part of a package for a quarterback, but it makes sense they would want to hold on to No. 1. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the odds-on favorite to be the top pick, and he’s likely too good for Cleveland to pass up.

The Browns currently have Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan on the roster. Unless they wind up trading Osweiler, or finding another option, he’ll probably start the 2017 season under center.

There have been a ton of rumors connecting New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns, but nothing concrete has happened on that front. The Patriots claim they won’t be trading Garoppolo, but they could certainly be enticed with the right deal.

Until that actually happens, it looks like the Browns will be holding on to the top pick and rolling with Osweiler for now.