Listen To Audio Of Former Baylor Coach Dave Bliss Attempting To Smear Murdered Player

Audio has surfaced in which Dave Bliss, the disgraced former Baylor men’s basketball coach, attempting to smear murdered player Patrick Dennehy in the days after his death.

Dennehy’s body had been found on July 25, 2003 and by July 30, assistant coach Abar Rouse was recording Bliss’ strategy to smear his dead player. As part of a new documentary about the murder and Bliss’ attempt to shield himself and Baylor from any blame, audio from the meeting has surfaced.

On the tape, Bliss lays out a strategy to paint Dennehy as a drug dealer. Bliss’ main concern was that he had actually paid part of Dennehy’s tuition, an obvious NCAA violation. He hoped that by connecting the deceased player to drugs, he could explain away how he obtained the extra money.

Here’s partial audio of the meeting:

Here’s what Bliss said:

“There’s nobody right now that can say that we paid Pat Dennehy because he’s dead. OK? So what we have to do is create the reasonable doubt. I got like 30 years, I’ve never talked to an NCAA investigator. OK? So, I mean, that stands for something. And the thing about it is, what the lawyers want to do is all they got to handle is $2,000 for the down payment, and then $7,000 on his tuition. And what we’ve got to create here is drugs.”

So Bliss cared more about his reputation than the fact that his player had been brutally murdered. I think it goes without saying that Bliss is one sick individual.

It turned out that Dennehy’s teammate, Carlton Dotson had committed the murder and eventually pleaded guilty. Dotson is currently serving 35 years in prison and will be eligible for parole beginning in 2021.

When Bliss’ attempt at a coverup was exposed, Baylor fired him, and he was banned for 10 years by the NCAA. When his ban expired, Southwestern Christina University in Oklahoma hired him. So he is currently employed as a coach.

The documentary, entitled “Disgraced” premiers on Friday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.