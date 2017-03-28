Donald Trump Won't Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day and That's Disappointing

It may not be the most pressing question surrounding Donald Trump’s young presidency. It’s still something inquiring minds wanted to know. Would he throw out a ceremonial first pitch to begin the 2017 Major League Baseball season?

Politico reported that talks were underway.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is in talks to throw out the first pitch at Nats Park on Opening Day. He also might spend an inning in the announcing booth with MASN. The Nats open the season next week against the Miami Marlins. Multiple White House aides did not reply to a request for comment.

Now, I’m no political consultant, but this seemed like a good move. With approval ratings floundering under 40 percent (to steal a Trumpism here), what does he have to lose?

Sadly, it’s not going to happen.

Nats say the White House has declined invitation for President Trump to throw out ceremonial first pitch Opening Day. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) March 28, 2017

Maybe next time.

Stepping onto the mound and firing a fastball would be a show of strength. There is no question that the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Trump has the physique of a power pitcher. And limited video evidence suggests that his first pitch would be far superior to any blimp Barack Obama tossed toward the plate.

Check out this footage of Trump making it rain pigskin at a 1992 event in Buffalo. Guy has an arm. Would be a shame to keep that talent hidden under a bushel.

Trump threw out a first pitch at Fenway Park in 2006 before a Red Sox-Yankees game. He’s still well below his innings limit. I remain hopeful we’ll get to see him climb the hill and fire one in sooner rather than later.