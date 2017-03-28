Eddie Lack "Alright" After Being Stretchered Off Ice With Third Head Injury of the Season

Eddie Lack, the Carolina Hurricanes goalie, had to be stretchered off the ice following an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou scored the game winner while hitting Lack in the head at full speed. Lack slowly rolled over and remained face-down on the ice until he was carted off.

Lack had feeling in his arms and legs and later tweeted that he was OK and was going home. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Lack had already suffered two concussions this season. He suffered a concussion in practice in November and another mystery concussion late in December in Pittsburgh for a game he did not appear in.

Lack has appeared in just 17 games this season, but has started 8 games in March due to the struggles of Cam Ward.