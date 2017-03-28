Florida Softball Coach Apologizes to Auburn Player for His Role in Handshake Line Beef

On Monday, Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan and Florida Coach Tim Walton had a bizarre dustup in the handshake line after a 1-0 Auburn victory. Fagan, whose older sisters were kicked off Walton’s Florida team five years ago, did not have her hand up for the shake. Walton then — either not realizing her hand was not up, or in retaliation for the gesture — shoved her shoulder. Then she pushed him in the back and had to be restrained.

Today, Walton issued this statement:

Statement from @_TimWalton addressing the Auburn series finale. pic.twitter.com/jjzSV71zWY — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 28, 2017

Will be interesting to see if any further comes of this dustup.