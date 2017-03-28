USA Today Sports

Florida Softball Coach Apologizes to Auburn Player for His Role in Handshake Line Beef

College Athletics

On Monday, Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan and Florida Coach Tim Walton had a bizarre dustup in the handshake line after a 1-0 Auburn victory. Fagan, whose older sisters were kicked off Walton’s Florida team five years ago, did not have her hand up for the shake. Walton then — either not realizing her hand was not up, or in retaliation for the gesture — shoved her shoulder. Then she pushed him in the back and had to be restrained.

Today, Walton issued this statement:

Will be interesting to see if any further comes of this dustup.

