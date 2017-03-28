Here's a Picture of James Rodriguez Flipping Off the Colombian Press

James Rodriguez is with the Colombian national team this week, having scored a goal in their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia over the weekend. The way the press covered Colombia’s performance obviously didn’t sit well with the young star as evidenced by the fact that Rodriguez gave the press the middle finger from a second floor window.
