Jason Day's Status for the Masters Still Unclear

Jason Day’s status for the Masters remains up in the air.

Day withdrew from the WGC-Dell Match Play and gave a heartbreaking press conference afterward explaining that his mom has been diagnosed with potentially terminal lung cancer.

Day told the Associated Press that he plans to head to Augusta, but those plans may change.

“Obviously, I’m still nervous because we’re still waiting to see … if it has spread or not,” Day said Monday, per the Associated Press. “From there, we have to kind of come up with a game plan whether to go chemo—a form of chemo radiation—or something else.” Day also said his plan is to head to the Augusta National Golf Club this week to prepare for the first major tournament of 2017. However, those plans may change: “So currently I’m scheduled to play Augusta … but if things don’t come back the way we want them, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Day’s mother underwent a successful surgery according to his manager, Bud Martin, and that doctors were optimistic about her recovery.

Day expressed that his mother told him, “not to worry about it,” but that is easier said than done considering he lost his father to cancer at a young age.

“My mom told me not to worry about it. It’s hard to do that. It’s easy to say … but it’s really, really difficult. So currently I’m scheduled to play Augusta … but if things don’t come back the way we want them, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s very, very difficult to even think about playing golf when a loved one is going through such a traumatic experience.”

After finishing second at the 2016 PGA Championship and tied for fourth at The Barclays, Day withdrew from his final two events of the 2016 season. He hasn’t gotten off to a great start in 2017, which is completely understandable considering his mind is elsewhere.

He is currently listed at 16/1 odds to win the Masters where he finished tied for 10th in 2016 and has finished as high as a tie for second in 2011 and third in 2013.