LaVar Ball Is Shopping A Reality Show And Documentary

LaVar Ball just won’t leave us alone. The patriarch of the Ball family continues his months-long media blitz while he’s also apparently shopping a reality show and a documentary about his family. Both projects are reportedly part of “Big Baller Media” LaVar’s beloved brand.

TMZ Sports reports Ball is shopping “various TV projects” around Los Angeles and has been in talks with multiple outlets. He has “several offers” but hasn’t signed a contract yet.

I’d bet heavily that LaVar is the source for the “offers” news, since the man is a relentless self-promoter. But clearly there is an appetite out there for him, because networks are still willing to put him on television. And, more importantly, people watch when he’s on.

We can complain about his methods and what he says as much as we want, but as long as people aren’t changing the channel, he’ll still find the way to a microphone.