Roundup: Malibu is a Sanctuary City; Bay Area Won't Miss the Raiders & Monster Truck Flips

Raica Oliveira, a model … “Sasquatch chased deer onto highway, woman tells deputy” … very cool GIF of a see-thru eel … “Kevin Nealon Remembers Garry Shandling, One Year Later” … Adam Sandler is releasing four more movies via Netflix … after Us Weekly was sold, the new owners fired almost everyone in a bloodbath … “Malibu becomes a sanctuary city — in solidarity with its gardeners, cooks and others in the U.S. illegally” … what it’s like to watch Fox News for 18 straight hours … “Two teens shot a girl in the head because she kept sending them Snapchats” … John Mayer is back, so it’s time for the “he’s changed” profile in the New York Times … “Swedish agencies hit by stinky fermented herring attack” …

When Jim Harbaugh gets political! [Politico]

Lonzo Ball never had a chance against Kentucky. His father ran his mouth so much, the Wildcats guards decided to make it personal. Who the Knicks will replace Phil Jackson with? Why the Redskins could draft a QB in the 1st round. Also: How close are we to the end of twitter? I ask Darren Rovell. [Podcast; Full Fox Sports Radio Show]

Last week, the Globe & Mail published a story about a columnist who breast fed someone else’s baby. Then, they took the story down. [Wayback Machine]

The Raiders are a dumpster fire for over a decade, and now they get good, and they’re going to be moving? Eh, the Bay Area still has the Giants and Warriors. [Mercury News]

Why would the team that picks up Colin Kaepernick be “brave” and “smart?” I read this twice and still don’t get it. [Miami Herald]

The ‘Bathroom Bill’ in North Carolina could cost the state an estimated $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years. [AP]

Come on, of course you want to read about the next Notre Dame QB! [SI.com]

Someone compiled all the backdoor cuts from White Men Can’t Jump.

Monster truck flips. Neat?