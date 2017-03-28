Shell Houston Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Stenson, Spieth, Scott, Fowler, Rahm Headline a Solid Field

We are now one tournament away from the Masters. This week the PGA Tour stops in Houston for the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston. If you were thinking it may be a down week with a lot of the top names out of the field resting before the first major of the year, you are mistaken.
In the field are Henrik Stenson (No. 5), Jordan Spieth (No. 6), Adam Scott (No. 7), Rickie Fowler (No. 9), Patrick Reed (No. 12), Justin Rose (No. 13), Jon Rahm (No. 14), Phil Mickelson (No. 19), Matt Kuchar (No. 21), Jimmy Walker (No. 24), Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 26).
Dustin Johnson was originally in the field but withdrew after his win at the WGC-Dell Match Play. This is a totally understandable move considering he’s won his last three events and played a lot of golf last week.
|Jordan Spieth
|+725
|Jon Rahm
|+965
|Henrik Stenson
|+1245
|Rickie Fowler
|+1525
|Justin Rose
|+2250
|Phil Mickelson
|+2250
|Adam Scott
|+2850
|J.B. Holmes
|+3450
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|Daniel Berger
|+4000
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|NBC
Notable Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:40 AM
|1
|Kevin Streelman
|Ryo Ishikawa
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|7:50 AM
|1
|Jason Dufner
|Matt Every
|K.J. Choi
|8:00 AM
|10
|Peter Malnati
|Nick Taylor
|Keegan Bradley
|8:10 AM
|1
|Aaron Baddeley
|James Hahn
|Charles Howell III
|10
|Jon Rahm
|Daniel Berger
|Phil Mickelson
|8:20 AM
|1
|Charley Hoffman
|Hunter Mahan
|Nick Watney
|10
|Rickie Fowler
|Jimmy Walker
|Jim Herman
|9:10 AM
|1
|J.J. Spaun
|Andrew Johnston
|Chris Wood
|10
|Sam Saunders
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Rich Berberian, Jr.
|12:10 PM
|10
|Lee Westwood
|Chad Campbell
|Andres Gonzales
|12:40 PM
|10
|Tony Finau
|J.J. Henry
|Billy Horschel
|12:50 PM
|10
|Smylie Kaufman
|Matt Kuchar
|Luke Donald
|1:00 PM
|1
|Henrik Stenson
|Adam Scott
|J.B. Holmes
|1:10 PM
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|10
|D.A. Points
|Hudson Swafford
|Troy Merritt
My Pick
Well, things didn’t work out quite like I had originally hoped, but I did mention that I liked Dustin Johnson to win last week, so if you ignored my bracket and picked DJ you should have been in good shape.
This week I’m going with another top 10 player in the world, Henrik Stenson. In 2016, Stenson finished second behind Jim Herman. He also finished second in 2013 and third in 2009.
While Stenson’s results as of late have been up and down, he still hasn’t finished outside of the top 10 in any of the events he’s made the cut in.
- T2 – WGC-HSBC Champions
- 8 – Nedbank Golf Challenge (EURO)
- T9 – DP World Tour Championship (EURO)
- 2 – Hero World Challenge
- T8 – Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (EURO)
- 2 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic (EURO)
- WD – WGC-Mexico Championship
- T7 – Valspar Championship
- MC – Arnold Palmer Invitational
