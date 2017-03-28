Shell Houston Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Stenson, Spieth, Scott, Fowler, Rahm Headline a Solid Field

We are now one tournament away from the Masters. This week the PGA Tour stops in Houston for the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston. If you were thinking it may be a down week with a lot of the top names out of the field resting before the first major of the year, you are mistaken.

In the field are Henrik Stenson (No. 5), Jordan Spieth (No. 6), Adam Scott (No. 7), Rickie Fowler (No. 9), Patrick Reed (No. 12), Justin Rose (No. 13), Jon Rahm (No. 14), Phil Mickelson (No. 19), Matt Kuchar (No. 21), Jimmy Walker (No. 24), Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 26).

Dustin Johnson was originally in the field but withdrew after his win at the WGC-Dell Match Play. This is a totally understandable move considering he’s won his last three events and played a lot of golf last week.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Odds via BigOnSports.com Jordan Spieth +725 Jon Rahm +965 Henrik Stenson +1245 Rickie Fowler +1525 Justin Rose +2250 Phil Mickelson +2250 Adam Scott +2850 J.B. Holmes +3450 Russell Henley +3500 Daniel Berger +4000

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM NBC Sunday 12:00 AM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Tee Players 7:40 AM 1 Kevin Streelman Ryo Ishikawa Rafa Cabrera Bello 7:50 AM 1 Jason Dufner Matt Every K.J. Choi 8:00 AM 10 Peter Malnati Nick Taylor Keegan Bradley 8:10 AM 1 Aaron Baddeley James Hahn Charles Howell III 10 Jon Rahm Daniel Berger Phil Mickelson 8:20 AM 1 Charley Hoffman Hunter Mahan Nick Watney 10 Rickie Fowler Jimmy Walker Jim Herman 9:10 AM 1 J.J. Spaun Andrew Johnston Chris Wood 10 Sam Saunders Bryson DeChambeau Rich Berberian, Jr. 12:10 PM 10 Lee Westwood Chad Campbell Andres Gonzales 12:40 PM 10 Tony Finau J.J. Henry Billy Horschel 12:50 PM 10 Smylie Kaufman Matt Kuchar Luke Donald 1:00 PM 1 Henrik Stenson Adam Scott J.B. Holmes 1:10 PM 1 Jordan Spieth Patrick Reed Justin Rose 10 D.A. Points Hudson Swafford Troy Merritt

My Pick

Well, things didn’t work out quite like I had originally hoped, but I did mention that I liked Dustin Johnson to win last week, so if you ignored my bracket and picked DJ you should have been in good shape.

This week I’m going with another top 10 player in the world, Henrik Stenson. In 2016, Stenson finished second behind Jim Herman. He also finished second in 2013 and third in 2009.

While Stenson’s results as of late have been up and down, he still hasn’t finished outside of the top 10 in any of the events he’s made the cut in.