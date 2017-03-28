WATCH: Christian Pulisic's Ridiculous Effort Sets Up Clint Dempsey Goal

Christian Pulisic is for real y’all. The kid did it again Tuesday night during the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifier against Panama. Pulisic used a ridiculous individual effort late in the first half to set up a goal for Clint Dempsey and give the U.S. a 1-0 lead in an all-important road qualifier.

Check this out:

He beat not one, but two Panamanian defenders and had the presence of mind to keep his head up and find Dempsey. He’s just 18 years old and it’s not a stretch to say he has become the most important player in the U.S. pool.

The goal was Dempsey’s 56th for the U.S., putting him just one behind Landon Donovan in his quest to become the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

Panama struck back later in the half and the match is tied 1-1 at the break.