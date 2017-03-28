Zach Ertz and Julie Johnston Got Married

What an amazing day celebrating our love. @brittrenephoto you capture our love in every photo! I can't wait to see the rest. @zachertz my wonderful husband thank you for everything, for loving me unconditionally, for your amazing friendship and for trying to keep up with me on the dance floor. Yesterday was EPIC! #soinloveitERTZ #mrsertz

A post shared by Julie Johnston Ertz (@juliejohnston2) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT