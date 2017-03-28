Zach Ertz and Julie Johnston Got Married

NFL USA Today Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and USWNT defender Julie Johnston got married over the weekend. Friends and family came. It looked like a fun time. #soinloveitertz was a solid wedding hashtag.

I don't know if I've seen a happier bride. Congratulations @juliejohnston2 + @zachertz #soinloveitertz

A post shared by Christen Press (@christenpress) on

Congratulations Mr. And Mrs. Ertz! #soinloveitErtz #bacararesort #StanU #203

A post shared by Stepfán Christopher Lee Taylor (@kulabafi) on

A beautiful wedding with an incredible crew. So much love for Mr. & Mrs. Ertz!💍💕 #soinloveitertz

A post shared by KRISTEN LOUELLE (@kristenlouelle) on

