Alex Rodriguez Ponders Life's Great Questions, Is Worth Every Penny

Who will win the World Series this year? #mlb pic.twitter.com/4knU1LluGx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 29, 2017

Alex Rodriguez was up late on Tuesday night pondering the big questions.

Why do bad things happen to good people? Is man inherently good? What is my purpose? Is the universe infinite? Is time linear?

And, most important and pressing, who will win the World Series this year?

Rodriguez, who is about to embark on his first full season as an analyst for FS1, thought about the question from all angles while striking a famous Auguste Rodin pose. It is clear that he’s taking his new role very seriously. Perhaps too seriously.

I worry that if he’s already this consumed with his work before Opening Day, he’ll burn out by Memorial Day. So, with that in mind, let’s help him out.

The answer to that burning, brow-furrowing question is probably fairly obvious: either the Cubs or the Red Sox.