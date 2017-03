Conor Gillaspie faced Jake Arrieta in the 1st inning of a Cubs – Giants game on Tuesday. WGN’s Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies¬†took the opportunity to marvel at the size of the knob on Gillaspie’s bat.¬†It came out a bit awkwardly at first, but as they continued to discuss his knob while the camera zoomed in on it resting between his legs everything made perfect sense.