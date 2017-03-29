Donald Trump Thinks Yankees Would Give Mariano Rivera $100 Million A Year

Mariano Rivera was at the White House on Wednesday as part of a meeting related to opiod and drug abuse, and President Donald Trump was effusive in his praise for the former New York Yankees closer. Though I think he may have overestimated Rivera’s value just a bit.

Trump said the Yankees could use Rivera and that he’d make $100 million a year now!

Watch:

Mariano Rivera introduces himself at WH opioid event & Trump quickly jumps in:”Oh they could use you now! I think you’d make $100M/yr now!” pic.twitter.com/NQ8OYFCTgg — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 29, 2017

I’m sure The Donald was just being nice, but uh…$100 million a year? Come on Mr. President, let’s at least live in the real world and show some understanding of how baseball works these days. I mean it is the national pastime still.