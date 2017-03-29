Joe Mixon Will Not Be Drafted by the Patriots Because of 2014 Assault

Joe Mixon from Oklahoma might be the best running back in the 2017 NFL Draft, but the New England Patriots will not draft him, according to the Boston Herald. Mixon was caught on video punching a female student in 2014.

That’s why the Patriots absolutely will not even consider drafting Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon next month, according to a source. The controversial but talented back has been erased from their draft board because of his violent past. Kraft declined to speak specifically about Mixon this week when approached about the subject, but he did note his stance against domestic violence abusers that can be traced back to Christian Peter in 1996.

The Patriots are fairly loaded at running back to begin with – they just signed Rex Burkhead to join Dion Lewis and Super Bowl hero James White – and they don’t have a 1st round pick anyway, so it’s unlikely New England could have drafted him. Mixon could go in the 1st round, and it’s highly unlikely he’s on the board late in the 2nd round. The Patriots don’t have a pick, as of right now, until the start of the 3rd round.

I’ve got the Packers taking a chance on Mixon in the 1st round of my most recent mock draft.