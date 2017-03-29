Kris Bryant's Dad Rips LaVar Ball, Says He'll 'Ruin It For His Kids'

Kris Bryant’s father, Mike, has no love for LaVar Ball’s approach. On Tuesday he went on ESPN 1000 in Chicago and blasted the patriarch of the Ball family for his self-promotion and boastful style. Here’s what the pops of the reigning National League MVP had to say:

“The guy is going to ruin it for his kids. I mean that in a sympathetic/empathetic way. Let his kids go out there and play and let the rest happen. But to compare him to Michael Jordan and better than Steph Curry, c’mon, that’s disrespecting those guys. If I had five minutes with him and I could get him to listen for two of them I think I could get him to think a little bit.”

Mike Bryant hasn’t exactly been quiet himself in the past, but he claims he’s learned too “pull back” for the good of his son. He expounded on that idea and the impact not doing that would have on kids:

“How can you have fun when you’re worried about your old man making a fool of himself. There’s ways to do it. I’m not trying to be judgmental. I feel for the kid in this situation. There are too many stories out there that don’t turn out well because of stuff like this.”

As for what advice he would give LaVar, it was simple:

“Just let your kid play and enjoy it. You have to enjoy it. If you sit back and zip it, don’t run your mouth and watch him do what he does you will be amazed at how good he is. If you’re too busy talking you’re going to miss the moments.”

He finished with a parting shot at LaVar:

“The spotlight is on him and all for the wrong reasons. It’s too bad. I wonder if it’s a tragedy waiting to happen or if something good can come out of it. “It makes my skin crawl. My wife would smack me upside the head if I acted like that.”

I can’t argue with anything Mr. Bryant had to say. I have a feeling most people would agree with him.