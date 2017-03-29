Lonzo Ball Keeps Going After Markelle Fultz

For the second day in a row, Lonzo Ball publicly said he’s better than Washington’s Markelle Fultz. Ball went on In the Zone with Chris Broussard and he again waded into tricky waters as related to his main competition to be the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Here’s what Ball said about Fultz:

Broussard: You said you’re better than Markelle Fultz. What do you feel makes you better? Ball: I feel like I lead the team better, but it’s not just that I came out and said that. The question was asked. I’m pretty sure if they ask him that question, he’ll say the same thing. He’s better than me. As you should you know. He thinks he’s better, I think I’m better and that’s how it’s gotta be.

That was a much more measured answer than he gave the day before. Maybe Lonzo decided it was a bad idea to mimic is dad and claim he was better than others.

Still, Lonzo has to calm this stuff down. This is public relations 101. When asked about another player, don’t rank yourself. Be complementary and effusive in your praise of the other guy and be humble when it comes to your abilities.

The kid is clearly not there yet.

Fultz and Ball are both super-freshmen who will be battling to be the No. 1 pick in the draft over the next few months. Most expect Fultz to be the top pick, but you can bet Lonzo and his dad are going to take every opportunity they can to state their case for the No. 1 selection. Brace yourselves, it’s going to be a long few weeks.

Here’s the whole interview: