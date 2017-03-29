Myles Garrett is a Big Journey Fan

Myles Garrett talked with Luke Easterling of USA Today’s Draft Wire site, revealing several pieces of info. One of those was his musical playlist.

Could be Michael Jackson, Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass. Could be Journey, Queen. Could be Tupac, Drake. Bruno Mars, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Of Mice and Men.

Now, this is a list I can get behind since I am over 40, but it’s a bit surprising coming from the likely first overall pick entering the NFL in the year 2017. He has some Motown, and then there’s Journey and Queen. Garrett was born in 1995, a time when Journey was organizing one last reunion tour with Steve Perry.

It’s been a long two decades in Cleveland when it comes to the NFL, but the fans Don’t Stop Believin’. They will welcome Garrett with Open Arms no matter his musical preferences.