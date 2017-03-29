Reporter Asked Bastian Schweinsteiger Whether He Could Lead Chicago Fire To The World Cup

Soccer USA Today Sports

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger joined the Chicago Fire from Manchester United. He gave his introductory press conference. A reporter asked him whether his presence on the team could help lead the Chicago Fire to the World Cup. Schweinsteiger, understandably, was confused as the World Cup is a national team competition.

The reporter may have been referring to the FIFA Club World Cup. Though, Chicago did not qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League and are ineligible to compete in that tournament.

The Chicago Fire’s twitter account responded with an apropos brand funny.

