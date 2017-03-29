Roundup: Man Crushes 111 Concrete Blocks with His Head; Iceman Cold Case from 3300 BC & USA Soccer Ties Panama

Samantha Gradoville … “Evansville woman, 94, still going strong 44 years into McDonald’s job” … this Iceman “cold case” from 3300 BC (!) is an incredible read … “Massive gold coin worth millions stolen from German museum” … this has to be a 4/1 joke: Jon Gosselin, the dad from Jon & Kate Plus 8, is going to be a stripper in Atlantic City … “Tennessee couple arrested, charged for trying to sell baby on Craigslist” … a single mom dressed up as a man for her daughter’s school dance, and she was denied entry … “Loyola New Orleans to provide free textbooks for 400 freshmen next fall” … could Paul Walker get a statue in California? … Donald Trump in the White House was good news to the cable news channels …

NBC has said they will air the Olympics live from now on, no more tape delay. Victory! [LA Times]

The Warriors opened up a 2.5 game lead over the Spurs with a key win in Houston. Will Golden State play their starters tonight in San Antonio? [Houston Chronicle]

Are you drinking ghost tequila? Maybe you should be. [Bloomberg]

Former Chicago Bears star Mike Adamle has dementia, and maybe CTE, and he’s trying to remember how great his life was. [The Athletic]

Lonzo Ball never had a chance against Kentucky. His father ran his mouth so much, the Wildcats guards decided to make it personal. Who the Knicks will replace Phil Jackson with? Why the Redskins could draft a QB in the 1st round. Also: How close are we to the end of twitter? I ask Darren Rovell. [Podcast; Full Fox Sports Radio Show] USA 1, Panama 1. The Americans settled for a tie on the road – not the worst thing in the world – but this should have been a win. [Goal.com] I had no idea that new MLS import Bastian Schweinsteiger was married to Ana Ivanovic. [NYT] If you do not like spiders, or have a fear of them, then do not click on this link. [SF Chronicle]

“Bassmaster Classic stream serves devoted fan base with lower costs.” [Houston Chronicle]

What’s more impressive, the head butts, the number of concrete blocks, or the flips? All of them? I wish I could see this live.

Huntington Beach is beautiful; this Donald Trump rally was ugly.

There’s so much happening in this 1992 video. We should start with Marla Maples, right?