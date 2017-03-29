This Cristiano Ronaldo Bust Will Appear In Your Nightmares

Cristiano Ronaldo is from Portugal’s Madeira Islands. They renamed the Madeira Islands airport after him as “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo.” Normally, that would be the lede. But, the airport commissioned a bust of him for the occasion. Woof.

Ronaldo, by most objective measures, is a pretty handsome man. This brutal depiction of him is Cesar Augustus in reverse. Besides the contorted grimace, the facial feature to head size ratio is more than a bit off. We can only conclude the artist was a Barcelona fan.