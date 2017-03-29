VIDEO: Giant Gator Wanders onto Golf Course During Tournament

Another week, another giant alligator wandering around on a golf course. This incident happened at The River Course on Kiawah Island during the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic’s 10th Annual Celebrity Golf Invitational.

Via ABC: At first, the men did not notice as the alligator approached them, said photographer Carrie Moores, marketing and communications specialist for the Barrier Island Free Medical Clinic. Once Moores alerted them to the gator’s presence, “they hopped in their carts to zoom off,” she told ABC News.

No joke they hopped in their carts and zoomed off, look at the size of that thing!