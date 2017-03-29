WATCH: LeBron James Would be Decent in the Slam Dunk Contest

LeBron coming straight into your living room. pic.twitter.com/U2TR8YhOYV — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 29, 2017

LeBron James doesn’t participate in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend. By the time the next one comes around, he’ll be 33-years old. As one of the greatest players in league history, he has nothing to prove, so there’s little to suggest he’ll have a change of heart.

And that’s a real shame because he could still win it. He reminds of this fact by giving a little tease now and then.

“Always leave them wanting more” is a fine strategy but not as good as “give the people what they want.”

One can always hope.