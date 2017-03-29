WATCH: LeBron James Would be Decent in the Slam Dunk Contest

LeBron James doesn’t participate in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend. By the time the next one comes around, he’ll be 33-years old. As one of the greatest players in league history, he has nothing to prove, so there’s little to suggest he’ll have a change of heart.
And that’s a real shame because he could still win it. He reminds of this fact by giving a little tease now and then.
“Always leave them wanting more” is a fine strategy but not as good as “give the people what they want.”
One can always hope.
