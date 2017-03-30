Sculptor of Mocked Ronaldo Sculpture, Like Jesus, Can't Please Everyone

A very bad bust of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at the Madeira Islands airport yesterday. It did not go unnoticed on any corner of the world or worldwide web.

Embattled sculptor Emmanuel Santos is handling the criticism of his work by relying on a pretty solid defense.

That defense? Not everyone was a fan of Jesus either.

“It was impossible to please the Greeks and Trojans. Nor did Jesus please everyone,” he said. “What matters is the impact that this work generated. There is always the possibility of making a difference. I was prepared for all this.” Explaining how he created the sculpture, he said: “I used some photos of Cristiano Ronaldo that I found on the internet, nothing specific. I put the photos next to me and started working on the bust. “Cristiano saw the photos [of the bust] that his brother sent him… He only asked for some wrinkles that give him a certain expression in his face when he’s about to laugh to be changed. “He said it made him look older and asked for it to be thinned out a bit to make it smoother and more jovial. But they gave it the go-ahead and they liked what they saw.”

Good for this guy. When the times get tough, the tough get philosophical and reach back for loosely applicable historic corollaries to lean on. Beauty, as always, is in the eye of the beholder. Art is subjective. What one man may view as a monstrosity may be viewed as impeccable majesty by another.

Can’t please everyone.