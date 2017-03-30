NBA USA Today Sports

DeMarcus Cousins Refused To Answer Questions About Sacramento Kings

DeMarcus Cousins was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season and on Friday he’ll face his former team for the first time. When asked questions about playing against the franchise that drafted him and which he played for during the first six years of his career, Cousins refused to answer direct questions.

Cousins acted like he didn’t know the Pelicans were playing the Kings, then repeated so version of, “It’s another chance to come out, play hard and get a win.”

The assembled media members were laughing at Cousins’ remarks as he was clearly having fun with it. But you know there’s going to be a little extra motivation for him on Friday to…come out, play hard and get a win.

