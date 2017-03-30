Marshawn Lynch Signs Victoria's Secret Model/Muay Thai Fighter Gracie Carvalho to Beast Mode

The secret is out! I just launched a new collection with @beastmode & @beastmodestore. Who did we design this for? Badass women who work with passion towards their goals. From the runway to the mat–I want to continue empowering women to embrace who they are & do it with power. Are you ready to unleash your inner beast? Click the link in the bio to see the entire collection" — Tag the strongest woman you know. #BeastMode #GracieCarvalho #graciexbeastmode #BeastMode #YesLawd #Fam1stFamily #LadyBeast
Gracie Carvalho, a Victoria’s Secret model and Muay Thai fighter, has announced that she has joined Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Mode Brand as an ambassador. TMZ notes:
The company says Lynch handpicked Gracie after meeting her in 2016 and “comparing notes about their respective workout routines.”
It is presumable we will be seeing a lot of their collaborations going forward.
Love me some low kicks 😈 ….. #Repost @mcmahon_pj with @repostapp ・・・ We have a saying with low kicks. It will be a long painful fight or a short fight. Victoria secret super model @graciecarvalhoo don't wanna eat many of those low kicks! @mustangmckee @rgmtnyc @renzogracieacademy @rafaelsaponatal #modelmuaythai #Brazil #nyc #victoriasecret #trainlikeanangel #muaythai #muaythaigirls
Comments