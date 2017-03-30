NFL USA Today Sports

Marshawn Lynch Signs Victoria's Secret Model/Muay Thai Fighter Gracie Carvalho to Beast Mode

Gracie Carvalho, a Victoria’s Secret model and Muay Thai fighter, has announced that she has joined Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Mode Brand as an ambassador. TMZ notes:

The company says Lynch handpicked Gracie after meeting her in 2016 and “comparing notes about their respective workout routines.”

It is presumable we will be seeing a lot of their collaborations going forward.

New Jcrew X New Balance .What a great job you guys have done ✅ 👊🏽 #jcrew #newbalance #activewear #fitnessmotivation

A post shared by Gracie Carvalho (@graciecarvalhoo) on

Me and one of my favorite Muaythai Instructor @mcmahon_pj . 📸 By @karinaalves 👊🏽💪🏽🙏🏽 #TBT #muaythai

A post shared by Gracie Carvalho (@graciecarvalhoo) on

