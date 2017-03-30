Myles Garrett Absolutely Crushed His Pro Day

Myles Garrett is an absolute beast physically, and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft showed that again on Thursday. Garrett didn’t even need to show up to Texas A&M’s pro day, let alone work out. But he did and he crushed it.

After turning in one of the most impressive combine performances in recent memory, the defensive end decided to double down and show off for NFL scouts again at the Aggies’ pro day. Garrett posted an insane 41-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump and a 4.64 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, so there was nothing left to prove, but he accepted the challenge.

On Thursday, the draft’s consensus top player actually bettered his 40, running somewhere between 4.57 and 4.62 depending on who was timing. He also posted a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump, showing that his leap at the combine wasn’t a fluke. At 6’4″ and 272 pounds those are absolutely remarkable numbers.

No one questions whether Garrett has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL, because he clearly does. The worry is whether he’ll be able to bring maximum effort on every play and use those physical gifts to get to the quarterback.

At Texas A&M he racked up 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss in 36 starts. Those are solid numbers, but 16 of those sacks came against non-power five schools. That’s certainly something to consider.

That said, there is no reason Garrett shouldn’t be the top overall pick this year. He’s the closest thing to top-end star power this draft has. Unless there’s a trade or something crazy happens, Garrett will be headed to the Cleveland Browns with the first pick on April 27.