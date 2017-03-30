NBA Past & Present Dominates FOX News' Problematic Spring Break Report

Spring Break was this month so college kids from all over congregated on beaches to drink. FOX News sent a team to South Padre Island, Texas to catch some of the action and then edit together a piece for some serious hand-wringing on Sean Hannity’s show. The resulting videos are below, as are screengrabs of the 25 best sports jerseys to appear in the video. Please, try to ignore the pixelated twerking.

Reggie Miller makes the first appearance.

Followed by Dirk Nowitzki. Just, two classic NBA jerseys to get things started.

This appears to be a Pacers’ George Hill jersey.

We’ve got an Allen Iverson retro Denver Nuggets jersey and a Damian Lillard jersey. Can you guess who the first – and only – baseball player to show up will be?