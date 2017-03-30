New York Knicks Third-Worst NBA Team of Entire 21st Century

The New York Knicks were officially eliminated from the playoffs earlier this week. This will be the fourth consecutive season the team has missed the playoffs. People are saying that it’s crazy that a superteam would miss the playoffs, but its not like this is the worst run franchise in the NBA. Turns out, it’s only the third-worst.

Knicks' .418 win percentage since 2000-01 ranks 3rd-worst in the NBA, ahead of only the Timberwolves and Hornets, per ESPN Stats & Info. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 30, 2017

Good grief! Turns out those playoff appearances a few years back were a total fluke. The Knicks have sucked since the Jeff Van Gundy era. There are people being born everyday that don’t even remember JVG coaching. It was that long ago. And people just keep pointing out how long its been since they were good. The only thing that gets old is the losing. The Knicks have made the postseason just 4 times in 16 seasons. It’s amazing. No matter how many times you point it out.