No, Adding LaDainian Tomlinson Won't Help Chargers With San Diego Fans

LaDainian Tomlinson has been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as a “special assistant to the owner.” Tomlinson will be focusing on fans and the community.

HOF RB LaDainian Tomlinson joined the Chargers as special assistant to the owner, focusing on fans & community. He'll stay with @nflnetwork — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2017

While that’s great for LT and as a long-time fan I’m happy for him, this will not move the needle for angry former Chargers fans in San Diego.

Try as he might, Dean Spanos will never earn back the love of San Diegans. In the nearly three months since he stabbed us in the back, the feelings of anger have not subsided. Some speculated that eventually San Diegans would trickle back to the Chargers because they’ve always rooted for them. That’s not happening.

Spanos can add as many San Diego sports heroes to his team as he wants, it won’t soften the resolve of “America’s Finest City.”

I like LaDainian Tomlinson, and I loved rooting for him. He was a great dude and one of the best running backs in NFL history. I’m happy he’s getting another paycheck. I’m all for him making as much money as possible. But I couldn’t care less that he’s representing the Chargers in LA.

Players like Tomlinson, Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates forever have my gratitude and will always occupy a place in my heart as a sports fan. That doesn’t mean I’ll root for the Zombie Chargers in Los Angeles. In fact, I hope Rivers and Gates play well, but the team loses every game.

So, good for Tomlinson, I’m happy for him and his family. But that won’t change the feelings any San Diegans have towards Spanos and the Chargers.