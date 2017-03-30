Penn State Trustee is "Running Out of Sympathy" for Jerry Sandusky's "So-Called Victims"

Current Penn State trustee Albert L. Lord has had it with the victims of Jerry Sandusky, he writes in an email to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

“Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth,” Lord said in the email sent Saturday. “Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial. As you learned, Graham Spanier never knew Sandusky abused anyone.”

Lord is a vocal supporter of Spanier, who last week was found guilty of child endangerment but not guilty of conspiracy charges. The former Sallie Mae CEO is one of five people vying for three spots in a May election.

His views may not be shared among his fellow trustees.

“Al Lord’s comments are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university,” Ira M. Lubert, the chairman of Penn State’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement to the publication. “The sentiments of the board and university leadership were expressed in the very first line of the statement released by Penn State: First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims of Jerry Sandusky.”

