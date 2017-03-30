Roundup: "IT" Trailer, Warriors Mount Big Comeback Against Spurs

Amanda Crew … epic detention slips … New York State taxpayers have two expensive unfinished rest areas … man with many fake IDs arrested while trying to buy $10k in flooring … sex trafficking in Maryland … reality TV contestants emerge from year in the wild to find out their show was canceled … Wisconsin man gets teens in 4 states to send hundreds of lurid photos … Indonesian man’s body found inside python … Mexican news editor shot … Texas church bus crashes, 12 die … Ivanka Trump is taking a job in the White House … there are going to be a million more Fast & Furious movies … something about the boy Kardashian and two celebrities … reporter reacts to reaction of Sean Spicer telling her to stop shaking her head …

Dickey Betts’ wife threatened to shoot high school rowers from a nearby dock. [Herald-Tribune]

USF football player injured and arrested following road rage incident. [NBC Miami]

Texas high school football players accused of sodomizing teammates during hazing. [The Daily Beast]

Lance Stephenson signed a 3-year deal with the Pacers. [FOX Sports]

Did Northwestern try to run off one of their scholarship basketball players? [VICE]

Diamond Dallas Page reflects on WWE Hall of Fame induction. [The Post Game]

The billion dollar NFL concussion settlement is not going great. [ESPN]

The Saints are not close to signing Johnny Manziel. [NFL]

The Spurs jumped out to a huge lead and then blew it to the Warriors. [ESPN]

In November two of Gonzaga’s tallest players visited a local news channel and took a picture with one of the smallest anchors.

Hope your birthday is sneaky good, @mark_melancon_! #SFGiants A post shared by sfgiants (@sfgiants) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The San Francisco Giants have a new closer. Watch baseball!

Silicon Valley returns in like 4 weeks!

Toby as the Scranton Strangler is my new favorite pointless fan theory.

Finally, here’s the first trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s “IT.”